'AITA for expecting to be invited to the wedding?' UPDATED

"AITA for expecting to be invited to the wedding?"

I had a friend from a previous job get engaged and asked me for a favor. I left that previous job to work at an upscale hotel. She asked me to get her and her bridesmaids discounted hotel rooms.

I was able to swing about 10 suites for a very decent price compared to what they would normally sell for. Now her and I weren’t as close since I left the previous job we both worked at but we would text frequently, just couldn’t see each other due to conflicting work schedules.

Timeline was honestly pretty rushed, she was engaged and was soon to get married less than 2 months later. The whole thing was expedited since her fiancé was in the military and soon to be on deployment. The way she said it is she couldn’t accompany him unless they were married.