'AITA for expecting my wife to tell me if her best friend is cheating?'

So about 2 weeks ago, Tom sends me some evidence of Julie flirting/adult texting some dude. I call my wife, flabbergasted because I couldn’t believe that this person I knew for years would be unfaithful to her husband

My wife, is equally shocked. Later that day, I get a message from Tom saying my wife and Julie were talking and my wife had KNOWN about the other dude for a minute or two… she lied to me to cover for her friend.

My wife and I have a pact, we don’t lie when we promise on certain things. It’s a failsafe for us…well she did. Then their issues rolled over into OUR marriage…ooooof. So we got over it…Tom and Julie went to counseling…and she started talking to ANOTHER random dude online.