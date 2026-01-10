"AITA for explaining to my husband that he's the reason we keep having girls?"

I have two daughters and just found out Im pregnant with a third girl. We found out this morning and my husband was clearly disappointed. On the drive to his moms house he made a comment about how he should have expected this because I have three sisters.

I told him that has nothing to do with the gender of our baby. He insisted it does because of genetics. He said I'm the reason we keep having girls. I tried to explain thats not how it works but he doubled down. He brought up how his mom only has brothers and his two oldest brothers both have sons.

He said its because their wives have more brothers than sisters. I pointed out that he and his older brothers all have different dads. And out of his own dad's eight kids, five are girls.