Teen threatens to use affair blackmail to escape forced visitation with cheating father. AITA? + UPDATE

"AITA for threatening to expose my dad's affair with his wife to get him to stop fighting for me to be at his house?"

I (16M) was 8 when my parents divorced because my dad was cheating on mom with his wife. My dad actually took me to her house a few times to watch her kid so they could cheat. She was married too.

When the affairs got exposed dad and the ex-husband had to do DNA on her kid. The ex was the father but he took off. My mom ended her marriage to dad. I have hated my dad ever since and I hate his wife too.

They got married and had kids together and they tried to make us one happy family. But I never wanted any part of it and life's always hell when I'm around. I don't like or respect either one of them.