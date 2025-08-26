Daughter forced to expose her mother's secret gambling theft to try to save her college enrollment. AITA? UPDATED

Now, some of you might be wondering why my dad would finance my college. I am actually from the Philippines so culture here is a bit different as there would be parents who would work so they can send their kids to college and my dad happens to be one of those.

Anyway, I also told dad about the money she owed to my friends as well and he found himself questioning why mom would borrow money when he would sent most of his salary to us (which is admittedly more than enough if there had been no loans to pay). Since then, however, my younger sister told me that mom seemed... Down.