'AITA for publicly exposing my cheating BF at his birthday party?' + MAJOR UPDATE

Matt, predictably, was furious and claimed I “humiliated” him for no reason. He even tried to flip it on me, saying I invaded his privacy by reading his texts, which, sure, I did—but I mean, cheating’s a little worse, don’t you think?

Anyway, I blocked him after a couple of his angry messages, and honestly, I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders. It wasn’t just about exposing him; it was about reclaiming some of the power I felt like I’d lost during the time he was sneaking around.

As for his friends, most of them have cut him off completely. One of the girls in our group even texted me saying she had a similar situation with an ex, but never had the guts to confront him, let alone in front of everyone.