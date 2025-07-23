'AITA for exposing my brother's dirty little secret after he humiliated my SIL?' UPDATED

"AITA for exposing my brother's dirty little secret after he humiliated my SIL?"

Long story short, my brother and SiL are divorcing because my brother couldn’t keep it in his pants. He has made life hard for SiL and has been a disrespectful man baby even though he’s the one who cheated.

Its safe to say my brother and I are *not* on good terms but he was dragging his feet when it came to moving out, stressing SiL out, so I suggested we get a place together. It got a boot up his arse, and with me pitching in with rent he had more options so we quickly found a place.