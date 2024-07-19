'AITA for exposing my cheating girlfriend at her birthday party?' 'I went through her phone.'

"AITA for exposing my cheating girlfriend at her birthday party?"

I (27M) have been with my girlfriend, Sarah (26F), for three years. All this time, I thought things were going great between us. We had already talked about moving in together and making our relationship formal. You know, an engagement and wedding...all that was planned.

However, a few months ago, She started to have some weird characteristics unlike her...like coming home late, and drunk, being secretive with her phone, and making excuses to avoid spending time together.

For like a week I tried to study and get to know where all this were coming from and to make it worse, I started to think I was the problem for why she is behaving like that. With time, my gut feeling kept nagging me so I decided to do some investigating just to seek the truth.