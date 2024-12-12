'AITA for exposing my cousin’s cheating boyfriend at her engagement party?'

I (19F) recently attended my cousin “Ally’s” (25F) engagement party. Her fiancé, “Tom” (27M), has always rubbed me the wrong way, and a few weeks ago, I saw him at a bar with another woman. They were acting very couple-y—holding hands and kissing. I even took a photo as proof.
At the party, I couldn’t hold it in anymore and pulled Ally aside to tell her what I’d seen. She didn’t believe me at first, so I showed her the photo. She confronted Tom in front of everyone, and it turned into a huge scene. He denied everything, saying the photo was “out of context,” but Ally left the party in tears.
Now my family is furious with me for “ruining” the engagement party and think I should’ve kept quiet. Ally hasn’t spoken to me since, and I’m wondering if I overstepped. AITA?
Away-Understanding34 said:
NTA for telling her but YTA for waiting weeks to do it. You should have sent the photo to her right after you took it.
AlwaysHelpful22 said:
Why would you wait to tell her, and then do it at their engagement party? YTA for waiting.
Apart-Scene-9059 said:
YTA. So you sat on this for weeks. Knowing you were going to her engagement party and didn't think "I should tell her in private before she invite our whole family to celebrate her engagement" and instead decided to do it at the party so that his and your whole family all find out together. Genius idea.
heavenfruityprincess said:
You did the right thing by telling Ally about Tom's infidelity. It's better that she knows the truth now, rather than finding out after they're married. Don't let anyone make you feel guilty for doing the right thing.
Ok-CANACHK said:
YTA. Waiting until the party to tell her was an AH move. If you were concerned for her you would have told her before hand, not ambushed her at the party.
Destroyola said:
ESH. Him for cheating you for letting her know at the party. That should have been private news that would let her cope and act in her own time. Not in the middle of a party with family.
SnooShortcuts539 said:
NTA. You told her in private; She's the one who made a massive scene out of it. If your family is more mad at you for exposing the cheater instead of being angry at the actual cheater, that says more about them than you.