'AITA for exposing my cousin’s cheating boyfriend at her engagement party?'

Away-Understanding34 said:

NTA for telling her but YTA for waiting weeks to do it. You should have sent the photo to her right after you took it.

AlwaysHelpful22 said:

Why would you wait to tell her, and then do it at their engagement party? YTA for waiting.

Apart-Scene-9059 said:

YTA. So you sat on this for weeks. Knowing you were going to her engagement party and didn't think "I should tell her in private before she invite our whole family to celebrate her engagement" and instead decided to do it at the party so that his and your whole family all find out together. Genius idea.