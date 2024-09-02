Grieving ex-wife calls out in-laws for erasing husband's existence after his sudden death + UPDATE

All I could feel was the hatred from his family as Skye (15F) and I sat there ignored. I wish so much for peace from this but I feel that will never happen. I cannot and will not speak for his family but I will miss him deeply for as long as I breathe.

I wish there wasn’t such a huge divide between his family and my kids and myself. I feel like my children and I are alone in our grief because Chris’s family hates me and wants nothing to do with any of us.

We cannot even share our grief or have support in our mourning. I’m a grown woman and can handle their hatred but I wish they would not also take it out on my children. Chris loved them and raised them for 14+ years.