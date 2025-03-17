'AITA for exposing my girlfriend and best friend at the worst possible moment?' 'It’s NOT what it looks like!'

I must have made a noise because my girlfriend turned and her face went pale. Jake just sat there, looking like he wanted to sink into the mattress. She immediately started crying, saying, "It’s not what it looks like!" (which, like… really?)

I was in shock. Total autopilot. I just backed out of the room and left. Here’s where I might be the ahole. Instead of dealing with this privately, I called every single person in our friend group and told them exactly what I walked in on. I even texted her parents, because I knew they adored Jake and had always said he was like a second son to them.