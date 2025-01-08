'WIBTA for exposing my girlfriend’s best friend’s paternity scheme?' UPDATED 2X

Icy_Cardiologist8444

If there was ever a situation where couples counseling would NOT work, it is this one. Becca has gone way too far with this, and her adding in all of the stuff about her, Cindy, and Mike just sealed the deal.

Good on you for being honest with Stan, because he needed at least one person in his life to tell him the truth. You saved that man from at least some of the drama by giving him the background that he didn't have. Now that he knows all of the information, he is able to make an informed decision about where to go from here.