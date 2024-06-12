'AITA for exposing my mom's lifelong grudge against me because I was born on the wrong day?'

She told me I clearly always wanted to come between her and dad. She was pretty serious about it too. She said I started ruining her life the day I was born. It really shocked me when she told me all this.

At first I didn't/didn't want to believe it. Dad and I even did a DNA test around that time because we were like, maybe she's making up a dumb reason so we won't know she cheated, but I'm definitely dad's kid. DNA confirmed it.

My relationship with mom is as bad as the day I was born apparently and I get a hard time from some family friends and extended family members who see me not being close with my mom as me being awful to her for no reason.