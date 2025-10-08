'AITA for exposing my friend's lies to her BF, causing him to dump and evict her?'

My friend (well now former friend I guess) named Claudia was living with her boyfriend Jesse. I’ve met Jesse and he is a nice guy. They have been living together for the past 1.5 years in a nice apartment in town. About 2 months ago, Claudia asked to borrow $600 cause she was behind on her half of the rent. Although I said no, she begged me and said she would pay me back so I decided to loan her the money.
About 3 weeks later and I asked her when she might pay me back and she said she would when she gets paid her next paycheck. However that never happened. Meanwhile her Instagram shows her having girls nights out and nice dinners during this whole time. I decide not to call her out or jump to conclusions.
Finally about 2 weeks ago Claudia comes back and again asks for $400. I tell her no cause she still owes me $600 from 2 months ago. She apologizes but says she’s on dire need since she has utility bills and rent to catch up on. She even says I can have her PlayStation 5 as collateral.
She knows I’m a gamer and says I can come over and get it whenever I want. I again loan her $400 and about a week ago, I ask her about the PS5. She doesn’t answer. She continues to not answer my calls or texts so I go over to her apartment and her boyfriend Jesse answers. He explains that Claudia is vacationing in Mexico.
“Ok then. Can you have her call me when she gets home. I was wondering about when she might pay me back.” I say.
“She owes you money?” Jesse ask.
“Yeah about $1000. She said she needed to cover her half of your guys rent I guess. I hope you’re not mad.”
“That’s weird. Cause she pays NO rent. I pay for the entire thing myself plus all the bills.”
Jesse explains that he actually had to work two jobs to pay for everything and this has been the arrangement since they both moved in together. Claudia was originally living with her parents but her parents charged her rent so to help her save money, he and her got this apartment where he pays for everything.
When I asked him why he’s doing this he says it’s to help Claudia get back on track with her finances but he didn’t know she was lying to me about needing money. I tell Jesse that she even offered her PS5. Jesse explains that it’s actually his PS5 and he’s actually had to put in a safe cause he suspects she’s been trying to sell it.
“Listen I don’t mean to stick my nose in your relationship but it seems like she’s bad with money and is lying to me and maybe others to get money for fun.” I tell Jesse.
I leave and yesterday I get an angry call from Claudia.
“Why the heck did you tell Jesse I owed you money?” Claudia asks.
“Well you owe me money and you’ve been avoiding repayment.” I reply. “On top of that: you lied cause Jesse claims he pays for your entire rent.”
“You don’t get it. Jesse was helping me. So what if I want to use some of my money for fun and a girls trip? I was gonna pay you back eventually but Jesse and I got into a huge fight and he broke up with me and kicked me out of the apartment thanks to you. Now I have to move back in with my parents.
And they’re definitely going to charge me rent so you shot yourself in the foot cause it’ll be a while now before I pay you back. Hope you’re satisfied.” Jesse explains and hangs up. I’m conflicted cause I feel like I may have stuck my nose in her business but at the same time, I think I saved Jesse from a real gold digger. Needless to say, Claudia and I probably won’t be friends going forward.
Am I wrong for asking Jesse about money Claudia owed me? AITA for sticking my nose into her business and getting her kicked out of her apartment and basically breaking up her relationship with her boyfriend?
Edit 1: Jesse later tells me that I was not the only one that is owed money. He tells me that other friends and family has already approached him about money that Claudia has owed them, with one friend claiming he’s owed $2500. Another reason he covered all the bills for their apartment was to help her catch up with these debts.
However Jesse tells me he was under the impression that Claudia was at least paying some of us back but turns out that she hasn’t paid back a single person so me telling him about this latest debt was the tipping point in their relationship. He said he got tired of her not getting better and basically getting more debt while he paid for everything.
Fun_Concentrate_7844 said:
Take her to small claims court.
Get your money and end the friendship.
Jesse and you don't need her in your lives.
RandJitsu said:
Sue her in small claims court for the money, then block her and never speak to her again. This person is a toxic mess and using you. She’s not your friend.
You obviously did nothing wrong by telling the truth to her boyfriend. She effed around, now she found out. Consequences are a bee atch.
darforce said:
She’s a jerk and a user snd was never going to pay you back. Just sue her. and her boyfriend sounds nice. You should look him up now that you are both single. NTA.
And KnowledgeEmotional60 said:
Spoiler alert- you already weren't friends. You were just her atm. NTA.