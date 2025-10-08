'AITA for exposing my friend's lies to her BF, causing him to dump and evict her?'

She knows I’m a gamer and says I can come over and get it whenever I want. I again loan her $400 and about a week ago, I ask her about the PS5. She doesn’t answer. She continues to not answer my calls or texts so I go over to her apartment and her boyfriend Jesse answers. He explains that Claudia is vacationing in Mexico.

“Ok then. Can you have her call me when she gets home. I was wondering about when she might pay me back.” I say. “She owes you money?” Jesse ask.

“Yeah about $1000. She said she needed to cover her half of your guys rent I guess. I hope you’re not mad.” “That’s weird. Cause she pays NO rent. I pay for the entire thing myself plus all the bills.”