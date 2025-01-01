'AITA for exposing my sister to our parents after finding out she’s been lying about needing money for 'medical expenses'?'

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

ApprehensiveYou8648

NTA! Your Sister is the AH lying to your parents that she needs help with medical bills she should be ashamed of here such an AH

Artistic_One_3402

Thank you, I just could not hold it back anymore after finding out that she has been lying to them this hole time. They deserve better as they always supported us and loved us they don't deserve that I just had to tell them the truth about it.

I_wanna_be_anemone

She scammed her own parents out of money by making them believe she was dangerously sick. Your parents honestly thought she’d die if they didn’t give her money. That is scum of the highest order. You did talk to her first, she admitted her con. Staying silent meant more distress (emotional and financial) for your parents.