Woman exposes sister’s secret thefts from loving grandparents’ home. AITA?

After we left, I was so torn. I didn’t want to destroy our relationship, but I couldn’t let this slide. So, I told my parents everything. They were shocked and furious, and they ended up telling our grandparents, who were obviously devastated. My sister denied it at first, but eventually, when my parents pushed, she admitted she’d done it “a few times.”

Now, my family is a mess. My parents are so angry at her, my grandparents are heartbroken, and my sister has completely shut me out. She’s been texting me, calling me a traitor, saying I ruined her life and blew this out of proportion. She even blocked me on social media.