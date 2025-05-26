'AITA for exposing my sister's fake cancer to our parents?' 'I ruined her life.'

"AITA for exposing my sister's fake cancer to our parents after she refused to come clean herself?"

I (34F) just found out that my sister (31F), who has been telling my whole family she has cancer for the last 8 months, has been lying. She shaved her head, said she was doing chemo, and had our parents move in to "help her through treatment."

I started to have doubt when, besides also staying out late relatively frequently, she would never let anyone attend appointments with her, and she clearly had way too much energy for someone going through aggressive chemotherapy.

Last week, I ran into the office manager of my sister's oncologist at a coffee shop (small town). I casually mentioned my sister, and the office manager was confused; she had no idea who I was talking about. I did some digging through doctors and spoke to my sister about what I learned and she broke down and spilled her guts.