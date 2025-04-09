'AITA exposing my wife's cheating and son born out of wedlock with other man?' 'It went viral.'

My wife and I am in divorce process and it takes ages to get it. She didn't work, so I have to pay heavy alimony. She has a three-year-old son and son who clearly doesn't look like me. I found her chats with other man. Got private DNA tested and he isn't my son.
It was hard punch to gut. But I am forced to pay for the kid until he passes college. 50% of my salary goes to her and child support. I loved him, but this betrayal was affecting my mental health and I cut them off both. I am paying maintenance to both. I was cheated.
I was being painted as bad person everywhere. So I posted it on my social media with report. It went viral and she is getting shamed by masses. If I can't save myself financially, I will make sure her reputation goes down the gutter. If I am going to be ruined financially and mentally, I will ruin her reputation and future options.
She and her family members are begging me to take it down. But I won't. They are also begging me to forgive her. No forgiveness from me after she filed fake cases on me (including DV when I never raised a hand on her.) My sister is in Dubai and she filed a case on her.
My dad who got liver transplant--she filed dv cases on him and my mother when they were in hospital. So yeah she is horrible human and misused the law, which is made for actual victims. They are saying I raised the kid.
But I can't see him as my child anymore and my anger takes it over if he is near me. I know I will be forced to pay for him for next two decades which makes me bitter. Because in our country, even if wife cheats and have kid with other man, husband is automatically assumed as legal father.
Luckily before all this, I transferred my assets to my mom's name and will make sure she and her son doesn't get anything. If i die. After divorce is over, I will never marry and adopt orphans. And raise them. But not him. Because here I shall have the option to adopt.
I have clearly said it is law. People keep asking why can't I hire lawyer and get it changed? I have clearly explained you. It is by law and no lawyer can get it changed.
NTA...have you thought about moving to another country to avoid having to pay anything? because that’s what I would do...I would sooner live in hut across the world than pay a dime to a cheating ex wife and son that isn’t mine!
NTA. Publicly shaming her is just part of your therapy.
NTA She started it. She lied and claimed very serious abuse happened to her when it didn’t. All you’re doing is exposing her for who she is.
NTA. If she and her family want you to take down the post exposing her, give them a price: no alimony or child support.
NTA. There’s a time to be the bigger person and this ain’t it. People can shame you over abandoning the kid but in my eyes any misfortune that kid experiences is his mother’s fault. You had no say or choice in his existence.
NTA. If she actually filed false claims of DV, then having the truth exposed is just fair. Not elegant, but understandable. She had it coming.