"AITA for publicly commenting on my ex's fake anniversary post and embarrassing him?"

My ex and I broke up back in July after almost two years together. It wasn't some huge dramatic blowup but it wasn't great either. He said he needed space to work on himself which I later found out meant he was talking to multiple girls online and wanted to be single to pursue that. Whatever I moved on.

We haven't spoken since the breakup. Not blocked just completely no contact which was fine with me. I started doing my own thing and honestly barely thought about him anymore until last week when my friend sent me a screenshot from his instagram story.