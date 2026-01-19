'AITA for publicly commenting on my ex's fake anniversary post and embarrassing him?'

My ex and I broke up back in July after almost two years together. It wasn't some huge dramatic blowup but it wasn't great either. He said he needed space to work on himself which I later found out meant he was talking to multiple girls online and wanted to be single to pursue that. Whatever I moved on.
We haven't spoken since the breakup. Not blocked just completely no contact which was fine with me. I started doing my own thing and honestly barely thought about him anymore until last week when my friend sent me a screenshot from his instagram story.
It was a photo of us from like a year ago with a caption that said happy 2 years to my forever person with a bunch of heart emojis. I actually had to read it three times because I thought maybe it was a throwback or a joke or something but no he posted it like we were still together. We are very much not together. We have been broken up for six months.
Then I started getting texts from people asking if we got back together and asking why didn't I tell them and some of his friends were congratulating him in the comments.
I felt like I was losing my mind like what reality is this man living in. I don't know if he was trying to make himself look like the loyal boyfriend or make me look like I was still hung up on him or maybe he is just genuinely delusional but I was pissed.
So I commented on the post. I just said this is weird considering we broke up in July but happy anniversary to yourself I guess. Within like twenty minutes he deleted the whole thing.
He also texted me for the first time in months saying I was petty and bitter and didn't have to make him look stupid in front of everyone. AITA for commenting instead of just letting it go?
He publicly lied about your relationship status to god knows how many people and you are supposed to what just let everyone think you are still with him so he can save face lmao no you corrected misinformation and he can stay mad about it.
what u did was right to put an end to the lies he was spreading. he did not respect u when he broke up, and he did not respect u enough to stop making up stories about u. It was only fair to confront him, and u reacted to his post, especially since it wasn’t even true, he deserve that.
You didn't make him look stupid, he did.
If you would have been in the early stages of a new relationship, his story would have caused a lot of drama. You are not the jerk. I’m curious of his motives.
NTA. The world deserved the truth 🤭 He might have been using you like some people use wedding rings. In the movie Just Go With It that’s how the male lead bagged ladies… acting like he was in a relationship. That’s wild.
These are the times we live in. If you don’t like the reality you live in then make one up. Congratulate me I just won my fifth Nobel Peace Prize.
it is crazy how some people try to rewrite history like that. u definitely aren't the jerk for setting the record straight. if he didn't want to look stupid he shouldn't have lied.
He chose to involve you in something. When someone deliberately steps on your toes it’s not bitter or angry to say, “Back off!” Bet he doesn’t do it again. NTA.
NTA. That's actually hilarious and well deserved on his part.
For real! It’s just wild that he thought he could rewrite history like that. Like, dude, we all saw the breakup. Gotta love how he called you petty but totally ignored his delusions.
Completely. It's actually probably best that they did break up six months ago if he's behaving this way. I wouldn't engage anymore with him. Been there, done that. Got myself a stalker that ended with state police and a restraining order.
NTA. Kudos for ending rumors and speculations spread online. And NOW is the time to "block" him and anyone else who mentions him after seeing your post. Move onward & forward enjoying a fantastic life.