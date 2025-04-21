'AITA for refusing to treat my ex's sort-of girlfriend like another parent to my unborn babies?'

His relationship with Amy has been on and off. Even when they're off they try to present as this united front and have wanted me to involve both in pregnancy stuff. Amy wanted to talk baby names with me and she was wanting us to go shopping for baby stuff together.

She even wanted to do a joint shower so both of us could be focused on. She even tried to say how crazy it was for me to be having twins when ex and her have no twins in their families. Like she counted herself and her family in that. I ignored most of those requests and I communicated clearly and through text or email for anything I did respond to.