"AITA for telling my ex’s wife that her kids aren’t my problem?"

I know I’m not the AH for most of this btw. My 40f ex Paul 43m and I were together for ten years, but have been divorced for 5. We have three kids 7m, 9f, and 12m. The reason we divorced is typical, I realized one day that not only was I working FT, I was doing all of the cooking, cleaning, household and kid management while he just worked and sometimes did yard work.

I communicated this, he said he’d work on it, never did, wouldn’t do therapy, so I divorced him because I’d rather have 3 kids than 4. He didn’t fight me on custody and had them EOWE and paid a lot in child support.