Woman accidentally texts man, 'I'm going to marrying this guy!' seconds after first date. + FIVE YEAR UPDATE and PIC

"TIFU by texting my date that I might end up marrying him seconds after we ended our date."

This just happened to me. Literally 10 minutes ago. I am dying. I am dead. End me now, O Holy Ghost. I thought this only happened in some poorly written rom-coms. The kind where life hardly imitates the real one. I want to bury myself and never come to see the light again. Why me? Oh, why me?!

Ten painfully long minutes ago, I, exalted by the wonderful date I went with this handsomely gorgeous man who also happened to be a friend of mine for the last three years, against my apartment door that I had just closed on his beautiful face, I typed these words that will fiercely haunt me now : “ B!!!!chhhh, I think I’m going to end up marrying this guy!”.