'Extremely selfish' bride expects recovering mother to come to wedding; AITA?

The process of planning a wedding can unfortunately bring out the worst in people, especially when it comes to years of unearthed family tension that explodes faster than a shaken up bottle of champagne's cork...

So, when a conflicted dad decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As&hole" about his daughter's wedding drama, people everywhere were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my daughter it is extremely selfish to want her mom at the wedding?

My daughter is getting married in a week. My wife got in an accident a week ago. She has a bad concussion and her foot is in a cast now. It could have been so much worse.

The main problem is the concussion, she can not deal with any loud noises, bright lights, and gets overwhelmed easily. Her foot makes it really hard for her to move around right now.