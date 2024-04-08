Wife threatens divorce because husband "INSISTS" she got breast implants. + Validating Update

When I saw them, I was personally not that shocked. They were decently in shape men, but still not as good as they could have been, with beautiful wives who'd clearly had work done. Nothing crazy, just filler and botox.

While my husband was giving his notice to his boss (not the one whos birthday it was) I went to talk to them and their wives. Their wives were shocked at their husbands had said about me and began to quietly chew into them about that since I assume they were the reason the wives got some work done.

I could be wrong though but still. My husband and I enjoyed the rest of the party and went home. The next day my husband was pestering me to go into work (I'm able to work from home or in the building).