Widow wrestles with guilt and love as romance blooms with late husband’s best friend. AITA? + UPDATE

He finally just came out and said it the other day and asked if I felt it too. We talked about it and both really enjoy each other but are afraid of how it may look. Neither of us want to rush into anything but we both see potential for a future.

I want to give my daughter a father figure one day and some siblings and I know the older she gets the harder it will be to introduce someone. The idea of trusting anyone with her is hard and I trust him fully. Beyond that we can talk about my lh without it being awkward or upsetting and he understands my emotions because he’s grieving too.