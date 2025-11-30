'AITA for being upset that my family are living their normal lives while I’m dying?'

I’m the youngest of 5 much older siblings and I have a nephew and a newly born niece and my parents are over the moon about her. They seem like they completely forgot about my diagnosis. Dad still hangs out with his friends like usual after work and so does mom, and they’re treating me like how they used to treat me before.

I’ve talked with my friends about this and they say that they’re probably just grieving me already and making peace with it from now so that when I do die it won’t destroy them completely.