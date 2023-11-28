Family bans sister from Thanksgiving carpool because she's pregnant, 'she has to stop to pee so much.' AITA?

Everyone in the family was going to our aunt's house for Thanksgiving. She lives about 8 hours away from me, my parents, and my 3 siblings. So we had a long road trip. My brother Kyle and I were going to go together in my car.
Our sister, Rachel, wanted to go with us in my car. The reason being that our parents car is not as nice. It's a small car so it's pretty cramped. It's also a little messy because of our brother, Matty. So there are some stains and smells. Rachel is currently pregnant and she thought she would not be comfortable in a cramped car for that long.
She also thought the smells in that car would make her nauseous. Kyle and I didn't like the idea because she has to stop to pee so much and we wanted to keep it down to one stop to get there as fast as possible.
The comfort of the car and smells aside, it made sense to us for Rachel to go with our parents since Matty can't stay in the car for long durations. So they would be making lot's of stops anyway.
Furthermore Kyle and I do not have the best relationship with Rachel. We just don't get along or have much in common. It's only gotten worse with the outbursts she has fairly often now that she's pregnant. It seems like every little thing sets her off. So an 8 hour (likely longer due to all the pee breaks) car ride wasn't appealing to any of us.
In the end she decided not to go and keeps complaining to us for her being alone on Thanksgiving. It was her choice though and she had other options.
Wonderful-Set6647 said:
NTA I am going against the grain here but it would be horrible to be stuck in a car for 8 hours that complains and throws fits. That is the perk of driving your own car. You control when you leave, where you stop and who tags along.
Cannabis_CatSlave said:
NTA. Being pregnant doesn't give you special rights to demand people who don't like you accommodate your every wish. I love my sister dearly but wouldn't want to ride in a car with her 8 hours if she was pregnant again as she turned into a bit of an AH during gestation
HoshiJones said:
NTA. If it was just because of the pee breaks, I'd change my vote. But if she's that obnoxious to be around, that's on her.
PeanutGallery10 said:
NTA. I refuse to ride in a car over two hours with my sister because she's unable to go more than 90 minutes without a bathroom/food/needs to stretch/doesn't want to be in the car anymore break. And then it's ten minutes of walking around window shopping at the stop.
saltylilsquirrel11 said:
NTA. Y'all don't get along. That's more than enough reason to not have her in your car. She can drive separate if she truly wants.
nyokarose said:
I’m 5 months pregnant. You’re NTA. I appreciate when people go out of their way for me because I’m pregnant as the whole process sort of sucks, but I don’t expect it, and certainly not from people I’m not close with.
WhyAmIStillHere86 said:
NTA. An 8-hour drive is hard. With all the pee breaks, it probably would have turned it into an overnight drive, which is stressful before you add in the emotional outbursts. It may sound harsh, but Rachel needs to sort out her own arrangements.