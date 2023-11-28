Family bans sister from Thanksgiving carpool because she's pregnant, 'she has to stop to pee so much.' AITA?

"AITAH for not letting our sister ride with us because she's pregnant?"

Everyone in the family was going to our aunt's house for Thanksgiving. She lives about 8 hours away from me, my parents, and my 3 siblings. So we had a long road trip. My brother Kyle and I were going to go together in my car.

Our sister, Rachel, wanted to go with us in my car. The reason being that our parents car is not as nice. It's a small car so it's pretty cramped. It's also a little messy because of our brother, Matty. So there are some stains and smells. Rachel is currently pregnant and she thought she would not be comfortable in a cramped car for that long.