"AITA for being hurt that some of my family members chose to go to a wedding over my husband's funeral?"

So my husband has had health issues for most of his life, but he also has a phobia and when I privately mentioned not having a particular item at a family get together just to make sure everyone was comfortable, my husband was made fun of in a family chat room. Rather than cause more drama, I removed myself, husband, and kids from the chat room to further eliminate any more issues.

We did not attend the party as not to cause drama. We were then told we just made excuses for not going because we didn’t go the year before either. That year was covid and I had just had brain surgery. So no, we didn’t go.