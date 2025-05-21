'AITA for refusing to reconnect with my family after they cut me out while I was on deployment?'

I didn't mind snce I was kind of used to it at this point.I thought that at least the relationship with my mother had improved at the very least since she would call me every other night and ask about me and talk about home.

I left for deployment in the spring of 2019 and I had let everyone know that I had to go. I would call home when I got the chance and everything seemed fine at first. Half way through my deployment when I called home my mom told me that she was getting a divorce from my stepfather.

She had been unhappy for a while and I supported her decision at the time. I really didn't hear much after that from anyone. I tried calling home a few times after the news but couldn't reach anyone.