Birthday party seating snub becomes final straw in decades-long family cruelty toward immigrant mom. AITA?

"AITA for telling my dad his whole family is dead to me after what they did to my mom?"

I (22F) have always been more attached to my mom (45F) than to my dad (56M), after my teenage years, me and my mom became best friends who tell each other everything.

A bit more context, my mom is a stay at home mom and has no career (because my dad forced her to leave uni when she got pregnant with me) so she fully depends on him and whatever little I give her off my own salary.

No one in my dad's side liked my mom at first, and when she got pregnant with me, everyone in that damn family tried to convince my dad to leave her because she'd only bring trouble or whatever lame excuse they came up with. As you can guess, he didn't listen and that's why we're here 22 years later.