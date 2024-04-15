"AITA for telling family I didn’t find their visiting and holding my new baby 'helpful'?"

No one jumped to volunteer to do things that were actually helpful, which is fine, so instead I hired out for cleaning, food, grocery delivery, dog daycare etc. But shoutout to my amazing SIL who was the exception and offered to exercise and generally give attention to our dog, though.

My partner’s family will still slip in passive aggressive or butthurt comments about how they weren’t allowed to come “help” with baby more. My partner has suggested that maybe I could have made other excuses to avoid the visits without bursting their little bubbles, and I guess that’s true… but honestly I was tired of fielding the requests.