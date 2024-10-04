'AITA for telling my family members the real reason they weren't invited to my wedding?' UPDATED

It would be understating to say that their reaction was less than pleased. Sh!t hit MULTIPLE fans. My uncles went off for being compared to a postage stamp. My dad was EATING it up. My mom was a little pissy at me for causing a disturbance in her house though (which unfortunately made me question everything at that moment). My grandma was giving me the "Judges in Spanish" look.

My husband kind of grabbed my hand and said lets get out of here before you piss off any more people (in a laughing manner), and proceeded to drive us home. My dad sent me a "That's my boy! Good on you for standing up for yourself!" text. My mom was still less than thrilled about how things went down.