'AITA for telling my family members the real reason they weren't invited to my wedding?' UPDATED

Recently, my boyfriend (25M) and I (24M) of 4 years recently got married. I come from a very traditional, if not stereotypical, latino family. The chisme (gossip) is DEEPLY ENGRAINED in the whole family. I have about 7 uncles, one of which is also bisexual like myself.
He got married sometime ago and when he sent out invites to the whole family, a large majority of them declined because "religious reasons" which really saddened him. I kept this in mind when it came time to send out my invitations and those particular family members did not get one.
About a week ago, my husband and I went to my dad's house for the annual family reunion. I really didn't want to go because I knew in the back of my mind this absolutely was going to get around, despite the lack of posting on any social media, but my dad and mom really wanted me there.
They are very supportive and the "Be loud and proud" type people and I love them to death for it, even if it's a little obnoxious (the spirit is what counts though right?). I voiced this concern to my dad and he was very insistent that if sh!t goes south, he'll be right there to laugh about it.
The entire time, my husband and I are getting some intense side eye. The family that didn't attend didn't even try to hide the fact that they were whispering about my husband and I. About 2 hours later as I am 6 or so whiskeys in, the straight uncles took initiative and decided to "ambush" me and ask why they weren't invited.
I was polite and reminded them that they turned down the bi uncle's wedding for the religious reasons. They responded with at least wanting to be thought about and being invited. I told them that I did think about them and decided they weren't worth the $.57 postage to be told they weren't going to attend for bigoted reasons.
It would be understating to say that their reaction was less than pleased. Sh!t hit MULTIPLE fans. My uncles went off for being compared to a postage stamp. My dad was EATING it up. My mom was a little pissy at me for causing a disturbance in her house though (which unfortunately made me question everything at that moment). My grandma was giving me the "Judges in Spanish" look.
My husband kind of grabbed my hand and said lets get out of here before you piss off any more people (in a laughing manner), and proceeded to drive us home. My dad sent me a "That's my boy! Good on you for standing up for yourself!" text. My mom was still less than thrilled about how things went down.
My bi uncle sent me a text "Saying thank you for standing up for me but, now my relationship with my brothers is strained to hell and I didn't want that." My phone and social media have been blowing the hell up ever since then but I'm kind of ignoring it though. But I do feel bad for my uncle because he just wants to be close with ALL his brothers and not just one. So, AITA for how things went down?
whorfin said:
NTA at all IMO. The comment on this not being worth the $.57 was a but of a twist of the knife, but they earned it.
OP responded:
More than anything I really just wanted to have a good time and enjoy myself and all the company. Why they felt the need to throw shit AT ALL then get mad when it gets thrown right back at them will remain a mystery to me. But alas, some people just exist to stir it up.
Not_lovely said:
NTA you did not only stand up for your uncle, you stood up for yourself and ANY other family member who is LGBTQ+. Also, they only wanted to be invited to reject you and you just did not give them the pleasure to dismiss you.
There is always one that needs to be the first one to stand up against the bulliest, and you, my man, were that hero in this story. There is always one that needs to be the first one to stand up against the bullies, and you, my man, were that hero in this story. You're not responsible for that. Is it his responsibility to realize it and heal or keep taking the abuse.
And Disastrous-Assist-90 said:
NTA, and I want to hug your dad. Congratulations. ❤️
EDIT from OP (same day):
To broadly state this, I have apologized to my uncle for using him as an example in what happened and I truly didn't mean to make things harder for him with his brothers. I also expressed that it isn't exactly healthy for his well being to want to put up with them knowing how they feel about him before any of this happened. He kind of remains silent on the topic so I'm trying to leave it alone and not force it.
As I guessed, family did indeed find this. Between 7 uncles, one of my cousins likely shown them the post I originally made. It was obviously not received well lol. Anyways, I'm just going to go down in list order of things or events that have happened:
My Dad: First off, he wanted me to tell all of you that he loved all the support and that he wishes to Dad all of you as well. His words: "It took 2 of us to make you, and I gotta say I love my work. Any parent that doesn't should never have tried."
My Mom: She had called me asking why I brought up the events of my uncle's wedding. I told her that I was simply having a good time with my husband and everyone else. That my uncle's made the conscious decision to want to start a problem. She got mad and said she just wanted to have a good party.
I told her that I didn't want to be attacked for my sexuality and not inviting blatant bigots to my wedding, but that I'm glad her party meant more to her. We got into a shouting match over the phone. I told my dad what happened and he's livid with her. They got into a fight and now she's staying at my grandma's.
I've apologized profusely to my dad but he's telling me to let it go and that I've done nothing wrong. Above all else, this is what hurts the most. She was always so very supportive of me and it feels like a massive bomb shell was just dropped out of nowhere.
My Bi-Uncle: Unbeknownst to me, my husband invited him over so he and I could have a heart to heart about what happened. It annoyed me a little bit but I am glad he invited him over. We talked about the post I made and he saw everyone's comments. According to him, it kind of opened him up to the shit he was just ignoring so he could pretend to have a close bond with all his brothers.
At the same time though, he's still not sure what to do from here. We talked for a few hours, had a good cry hug about it. Everything is good on that front and it makes me happy. He'll be seeking therapy to help him deal with his feelings on this.
The "Other" uncles: Obviously they are livid with me. They couldn't believe that I post something like that blasting them on the internet. They said they didn't like being painted the way I posted them. So I just straight up asked them if they thought my bi uncle was going to hell because of his marriage. To my shock, they had no problem saying yes.
They didn't even try to like dance around it. In the end, I told them that if they didn't want to be painted as bigots, to lose the religious bigotted act. Plain and simple. My husband has been non-stop trying to comfort me after the shouting match with my mom. He can see the immense pain I'm in. I love that man very much though. He took me out for Steak and Old Fashions the other night to help get me relaxed.
That's all folks. Thank you.