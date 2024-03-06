'AITA for causing a family rift over my nieces/nephews sleeping in my bed?'

Last month, I went on a weekend trip for my coworker's bachelorette party and once again, I came home to my room being messy, and I even found not one but two very chewed up pacifers in my bed and more old food. I was very annoyed and I told my parents that I'm really not ok with this, and that I wished they'd at least wash my bed sheets after the kids had been in my bed.

They once again say I'm overreacting, they called me a control freak and a neat freak. They even got my sisters involved and said I'm being a baby about my niblings using my bed when I'm not even home. No one in my family is on my side and they think I'm being childish.