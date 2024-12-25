Woman learns cherished photo album of late mother is a fake; stepsister destroyed original in 'fit of cruelty'. AITA? + UPDATE

She cried at my high school graduation even when she promised me she wasn't going to cry. She was my mom she loved me to bits. All the while she never erased my mother.

Her and my dad would look at photos of my mother and Dad would tell stories and Mom always said she wished she met her. My father and maternal grandfather had it for me after she died so I had something to remember her by. I have that photo album in my apartment. Been looking at it alot lately.

Here is the kicker: its not the original photo album. I never saw the original photo album. What made my Mom disown my stepsister is that she burned the original after my Mom scolded her for being rude to my father and I.