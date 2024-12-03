Bride faces ultimatum to cancel wedding over polyamorous relationship; family says she is 'tainting the tradition of marriage'. AITA?

It wasn't until the week after my hen night that I received a message from my Mum asking me to come over in a couple days. She told me it was wedding related and she said nothing about me bringing my fiancé. He had a friend over the day my mum had asked for me to come over and I explained this but was told to come anyway.

When I arrived on the day my mum had asked me to come on, the first thing she asked when she opened the door was where my fiancé was, and I told her that I said in messages to her, that he had a friend over today so wouldn't make it. She then pulled me into the Livingroom where I was being looked at by all 3 of my sisters, my BIL and my soon to be SIL.