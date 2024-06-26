Woman frustrated, says paralyzed sister causes family to ignore all her successes. AITA?

CherryOk1649

I 26F have an older sister 32F who had a tragic accident three years ago that left her paralyzed from the waist down. It's been rough for everyone but especially for her. Our family rallied around her.

Helping out as much as we can and I’ve been there every step of the way because I love her so much. But since the accident. it feels like I don't deserve to have any good things happen to me or at least I’m not allowed to talk about them. Every time something positive happens in my life I get shut down by my family. When I got a promotion at work last year I was so happy and excited to tell them.