Fast food worker gets yelled at by customers for suggesting they want a hamburger.

Customizing your order at a fast food restaurant is pretty common. No sauce, extra jalapenos, add bacon are all order requests that people have heard before. However, ladies and gentlemen, if you ordered a hamburger with cheese, you could've just ordered a cheeseburger.
They write:
Working at a fastfood restarurant and people would order a cheeseburger with no cheese. That's a hamburger. But try telling that to every single Mrs. After Church Karen a hundred times and let me know how much you want to press the point. A cheeseburger was 25 cents more than a hamburger at the restaurant, where I worked back in the day.
Eventually, I got tired of being yelled at for correcting/explaining that what people really wanted was a hamburger. This happened multiple times a month, mind you. I wasn't getting paid enough to stupid-proof hangry people's fast food orders. So I started ringing them up exactly the way they ordered.