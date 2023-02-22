Fast food worker gets yelled at by customers for suggesting they want a hamburger.

Customizing your order at a fast food restaurant is pretty common. No sauce, extra jalapenos, add bacon are all order requests that people have heard before. However, ladies and gentlemen, if you ordered a hamburger with cheese, you could've just ordered a cheeseburger.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Malicious Compliance Subreddit, one fast-food worker tries to help out silly customers save money, but the customers are not happy with that.

They write:

Working at a fastfood restarurant and people would order a cheeseburger with no cheese. That's a hamburger. But try telling that to every single Mrs. After Church Karen a hundred times and let me know how much you want to press the point. A cheeseburger was 25 cents more than a hamburger at the restaurant, where I worked back in the day.