Father admits; 'I feel guilty but I'm so relieved that my son has been institutionalized.' UPDATED

I say "respite" because although he is in placement NOW, once he ages out and becomes a legal adult, his care will likely fall to you and your family again (unless you can find a reason and a way to keep him as a ward of the state permanently).

Only you and your family can determine whether or not you want to continue a relationship with B once that time comes - it's not implausible that much could change for him in the ensuing years and that, once puberty is over and hormones have leveled out, his behavior could change.

It's also not impossible that nothing will change and that his behavior will only worsen and become more extreme. Either way, in order to make the best decisions for B and your family, YOU need to be healthy and in the right frame of mind.