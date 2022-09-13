Dad asks if he's wrong to forbid homophobic wife from meeting daughter's GF.

When a religious couple had their daughter come out to them, one parent took it way better than the other. And the struggling parent made some not-okay choices, causing the other parent to turn to Reddit for answers. u/lucaslancom writes:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my wife she will respect our daughter not wanting her to meet her girlfriend because she made it this way ?
So I have a 16-year-old daughter Harley. My wife is extremely extremely religious and is very against anything other than what is written in the Bible. I'm still religious but once Harley arrived, It got me thinking that what if my daughter does something that doesn’t fit into my beliefs?
My wife however is the exact opposite of me. Now the conflict, about a year ago my daughter said that she likes girls l, she told me first and then we sat my wife down and told her the news. She was not happy with it, my wife didn’t say anything to her and just looked disappointed.