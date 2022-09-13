Dad asks if he's wrong to forbid homophobic wife from meeting daughter's GF.

It's not always easy for parents to like the person who is dating their teenager. But what if their only problem was the person's gender?

When a religious couple had their daughter come out to them, one parent took it way better than the other. And the struggling parent made some not-okay choices, causing the other parent to turn to Reddit for answers. u/lucaslancom writes:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my wife she will respect our daughter not wanting her to meet her girlfriend because she made it this way ?

So I have a 16-year-old daughter Harley. My wife is extremely extremely religious and is very against anything other than what is written in the Bible. I'm still religious but once Harley arrived, It got me thinking that what if my daughter does something that doesn’t fit into my beliefs?