Father-of-the-bride steals wedding money from grandpa, 'I’m afraid of causing drama.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my grandpa that my dad stole my wedding money?"

I (27/F) am getting married in 2 months. From the beginning, we were wanting to elope but then we decided that we wanted a more traditional but still low budget wedding (as low as you can get with the prices these days) because we didn’t want to regret not doing it.

We spoke with our parents about a budget maybe like 8 months ago and both sides promised to give 10k each. And we would cover whatever was left and the honeymoon. We were very very grateful for that. My mother-in-law has already paid her 10k upfront which helped with all the down payments and venue cost.