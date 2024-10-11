Father of three tells his youngest daughter; 'I won't pay for your wedding until you're 25.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my daughter I won’t pay for her wedding until she is 25?"

I (M) have three kids and this is about my youngest. I have paid for all my older kids weddings with basically no strings attached. My two older kids are 26 and 28. The middle child is going to have her wedding when she is 27 and my oldest just had his wedding

My youngest is in college and she just turned 20. She has been dating Jim and he proposed, he is 25 and out of school. I am not a huge fan that he has been out of school for two years and is dating a college student, especially when that start when she was still a teenager. My daughter can’t even drink, while he literally have a career.