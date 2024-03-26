'AITA for refusing the take-me-home outfit my father's girlfriend bought for my daughter?'

When Betty gave me the onesie, she jokingly said she was "saving us the effort." I sincerely thanked Betty, but told her my husband and I still wanted to pick the take-me-home outfit ourselves.

I don't think she took it seriously, as her only reply was that we wouldn't find anything cuter. I'll be honest. I really don't like the outfit she bought. But even if I did, I wouldn't use it as the take-me-home.

My husband and I were really looking forward to getting it ourselves, and even our son wanted to help us choose his sister's "special clothes." A little under two weeks ago, we finally picked the outfit. It's a light yellow one that we fell in love with.