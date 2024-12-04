Young college student questions future after spending $20K to support unemployed 31yo boyfriend. AITA?

WhereWeretheAdults

NTA. Cue David Attenborough.

And here we see our classic hobo sexual in his native habitat. Note how he has located and ensnared his preferred victim, the young, naive woman.

This hobo sexual is using all of his charm and normal manipulative tactics to insure he does not lose his victim and the financial support he so desperately craves. The young victim is so enthralled and bewildered by his actions, she calmly accepts the fact that this adult man has only worked three months in the past two years.