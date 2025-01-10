'AITA for not feeding my (crying) newborn immediately after she wakes up?' 'Newborns cry.'

"AITA for not feeding my (crying) newborn immediately after she wakes up? Husband believes so."

My husband and I haven’t been married for long, and we recently welcomed a newborn into our lives. Oftentimes we’re at completely opposite ends with decisions. So this is one of them (we’re yet to find a counsellor) & need a 2nd opinion pls.

As typical with newborns, they don’t sleep for long and wake up a midnight, usually with cries. This was one of those nights, our baby woke up crying - but there’s a bit of a difference in how my husband and I handle it. He’s often put off by her crying and wants to solve the problem right away to avoid the noise or any potential embarrassment.