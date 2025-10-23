'AITA for feeling betrayed that my husband loves someone else, when he treats me well?'

Later, when I confronted him, he said that when his ex got married, he decided it was time for him to settle down too, and that I was a good match for him at that time. He said our lifestyles, values, and families aligned well. He told me he truly values me and never wanted to hurt me. He said, "I couldn’t marry the woman I loved, but you did marry the man you love.

I didn’t want you to go through the same pain, so I worked hard to make sure you were happy." He also said, "Marriage requires work, but you never had to work for it, because I worked to give you a perfect marriage." To be fair, we’ve never had any major issues.