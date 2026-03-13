'AITA for feeling uncomfortable about my husband's friendship with his friend's wife?'

When I'm home, they don't invite us over but often drop by our house for food and drinks. I have a cook, so it's easy to ask her to make extra. However, when I'm visiting my family alone, Jane invites my husband over for meals even though we still have the cook for him.

Recently, Jane started sending my husband some random home videos of her husband doing silly stuff. No intimate stuff. And I wrote it off thinking she wants to show what his best friend is upto for fun. Yesterday, she called me asking for help arranging clothes and a photographer for her kid's birthday shoot. I shared some references and casually asked her to share the pics once taken.