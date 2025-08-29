'AITA for feeling uncomfortable by my fiancé and his female friend being alone together?' UPDATED

she stopped me straight away when i mentioned about the clothes and said she was a ‘little slapper’ for even thinking wearing something like that was okay around me nevermind her son. said she (his mum) had 4 kids, was a single mum of 3 for a year and has never ever dressed like that once even around female friends so being a single mum to 1 child is absolutely no excuse.

his mum even went as far to say that if it was her in my position she would’ve taken one look, grabbed his arm, turned straight back around, dragging him home (i love this woman). she said that i have nothing to worry about when it comes to my fiancé but to just kick his backside into gear and make him realise that what i was saying was completely right and understandable.