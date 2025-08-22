'My fiancé demands I buy a NEW house for us, but I want her to move into my current house.' AITA?

I assumed she would happily move into my house as we start to build our lives and eventually upgrade but that wasn't the case as she refuses to move into this house. My current house is about 40 minutes away from her family, the new neighborhood we're looking to upgrade to would be about 30 minutes away.

We currently can't afford a house similar to the empty one as they go for above our budget where we live. I'm asking her to come live in a house we can live in rent free that will eventually be inherited and save in the meantime to eventually sell and upgrade.

She's strongly against this and demands we purchase a new house with the help of my family since we can't afford it on our own. The new house will put financial strain on us.