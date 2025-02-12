'My fiancé accused me of 'basically cheating' by visiting my ex in the hospital. AITA?' UPDATED

"AITA for going to visit my ex in the hospital?"

I (25F) have been with my Fiancé (31M) for a little over 3 years. One of the very first conversations we had about boundaries, expectations, etc when we first started dating was me telling him that I am still friends with a lot of my exes, and I don’t plan on ending those friendships. At the time, he said he understood and it was a non-issue for many years.

Cut to 3 weeks ago, the guy I dated for all 4 years of high school got into a really horrendous car accident. There’s not an imminent threat on his life, but the seatbelt practically sliced him open and he’s been in the hospital for weeks getting surgeries and has been completely bed-ridden. As soon as I found out, I told my fiancé that I wanted to go home to visit him in the hospital.