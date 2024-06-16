'My fiancé called me by his assistant's name in bed and I don't know what to do.' UPDATED 2X

Forgot to mention my bf told me that he told his assistant about this and she made the same mistake a while back with her fling because they refer to each other a lot.

He left his mac at home so I decided to see if he was talking to her or not. I just opened his whatsapp and he is not talking to her but his friends all telling him to break up with me. Like I didn't even do anything drastic. His chat with his assistant is work related but I am disturbed by what his friends take. Looks like a break up is about to happen. I let him break up with me because I think I'd get closure that way.